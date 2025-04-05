Is Salman Khan eyeing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 after Sikandar debacle?

Following the lackluster reception of Sikandar, Salman Khan’s fans have voiced their frustration, calling for the star to break free from his formulaic roles, with many hoping for a return to the kind of heartfelt storytelling seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

The online movement has gained traction, urging the Bollywood megastar to choose more meaningful and refreshing projects moving forward.

It seems the fans’ voices have been heard. Salman Khan is now reportedly in talks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit.

The original film, which earned critical acclaim and a National Film Award for ‘Wholesome Entertainment’, is remembered for its heartwarming narrative of Pawan (Salman Khan) and the mute girl Munni. Given its success, a sequel has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Recent reports confirm that Salman Khan has met with screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of RRR director SS Rajamouli, to discuss ideas for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

The film is now actively in development, and there’s speculation about a possible reunion of Salman Khan, director Kabir Khan, and Vijayendra Prasad. Fans are hopeful that the trio will work together again to bring the beloved characters back to the screen.

The growing anticipation for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 signals that Salman Khan is ready for a shift. After the criticism of films like Sikandar, it’s clear that Salman is looking to move in a new direction. By choosing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, he may be acknowledging the need for more thoughtful and impactful roles.

As the development of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 continues, fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next for Salman Khan.

The sequel could mark a new chapter in his career, with more meaningful choices on the horizon. Stay tuned for updates as Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 comes closer to production.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release, ‘Sikandar’, continues its moderate box office run amid Eidul Fitr holidays.

The film was released in theatres on March 30, and started with a decent start with collections of INR26 crore, according to Indian media outlets.

On the second day, the first day of Eidul Fitr, ‘Sikandar’ box office collections saw a hike as the film’s earnings touched INR29 crore.

However, the Bollywood actioner saw a massive decline on Tuesday, around 32 per cent, to settle at INR19.5 crore.

Amid dismal performance at the box office, ‘Sikandar’ lags behind Salman Khan’s past Eidul Fitr releases such as ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’