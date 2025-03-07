Salman Khan’s whopping fee for ‘Sikandar’ revealed

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar,’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, remains one of the hotly-anticipated films this year.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ release on Eid later this month, reports revealed the whopping amount Salman Khan charged for working in the film.

According to Indian media outlets, the Bollywood superstar charged INR120 crore for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

The massive amount came as no surprise given Salman Khan’s huge fan-following and his superstardom.

Read more: Allu Arjun replaced Salman Khan in Atlee’s film? The truth revealed!

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna took home around INR5 crore for her role in ‘Sikandar’ while Kajal Aggarwal reportedly earned INR3 crore for starring in the film.

It is to be noted here that the figures have not been confirmed or denied from any party involved in the making of the film.

Meanwhile, an Indian media outlet reported that the Salman Khan-led mega actioner might be delayed to Sunday, March 30, from its initial release date of March 28.

The makers of ‘Sikandar’ reportedly wanted to follow the ‘Tiger 3’ route, for an unconventional Sunday release, to better benefit from the Eid holidays effect throughout the week

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Releasing a film in the pre-Eid period, on March 28, will not be a wise decision as a section of the audience will keep away from cinemas. Hence, March 30 works best as it’s a Sunday.”