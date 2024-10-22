Salman Khan house firing case: New details revealed about attackers

A Mumbai court has made shocking revelations about the suspects who fired shots at Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

Indian media outlets had reported that notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang carried out the firing at his residence earlier this year.

Now, a court in Mumbai has claimed that the attackers fired at Salman Khan’s residence with an ‘intention’ to kill him and were instigated by Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol.

Referring to the transcript of a call recording between suspect Gupta and Anmol Bishnoi, the court said, “It shows that on instigation and as per directions of Anmol, accused number 1 [Gupta] and 2 [Sagar Pal] have committed these acts.”

According to the court, the suspects attempted to murder the Bollywood star by firing shots at the balcony of his residence from where he would usually greet fans.

It is to be noted that the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating the Bollywood star for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

Mumbai Police’s crime branch later filed a 1735-page chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi and eight others.

The document named six arrested accused, including Harpal Singh, Vicky Kumar Gupta, Sagar Kumar Pal, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, late Anuj Thapan and Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi, and three more wanted accused in the case, including Lawrence Bishnoi among others.