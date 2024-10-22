Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey cameo confirmed in ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is indeed having a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, with popular cop character Chulbul Pandey, the team confirmed.

Contradictory to the previous reports which suggested that Salman Khan might not be able to shoot a cameo for ‘Singham Again’, due to the fresh death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the team has now confirmed that the actor will join the cop universe as Chulbul Pandey, in the forthcoming film.

In a press statement, the makers confirmed that Khan ‘is part of the film and currently shooting’.

As reported by Indian media, the press note from the film’s team read: “This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting twist to the film and marks his entry into India’s first cinematic cop universe created by Rohit Shetty.”

“This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time but also promises to deliver an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham,” the note read further.

Notably, the fifth film in the cop universe and the third film in Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham’ franchise, sees him reprise his titular character of Bajirao Singham, whereas, the forthcoming title also features all the other characters of the universe, essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.

‘Singham Again’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.