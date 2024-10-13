Kartik Aaryan reacts to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Singham Again’ clash

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up on the box office clash of his upcoming “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” with the star-studded “Singham Again.”

The two movies are scheduled to hit the theatres on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday in India.

Reacting to the box office clash, the Bollywood star said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ can do well as the former is a horror comedy while the latter is an action flick.

“Diwali is such a significant holiday that I believe two films can easily coexist in theaters. While Singham Again falls under the action genre, our film is a horror-comedy. As a moviegoer, I see it as a festival for all of us, with two options on the same day, which is rare in our industry these days,” Kartik Aaryan said when asked about the box office clash.

According to the actor, he would be watching the Ajay Devgn-led movie which has a chance to succeed alongside his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

“Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly waited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding; I don’t see it as a competition,” Aaryan said.

“It’s not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved,” he added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also stars Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri alongside Sanjai Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ also boast an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, while the film has special appearances by Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.