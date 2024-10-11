Is Triptii Dimri the real Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

Is it that neither Vidya Balan nor Madhuri Dixit, but Triptii Dimri is the real villain aka Manjulika of Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’? Read on to know why we think so!

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer, released earlier this week, was all about the epic face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Manjulika – or Manjulikas.

Seemingly the battle this time is not with one but two Manjulikas, essayed by the OG Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. But here’s the catch! Can Meera (Triptii Dimri), the love interest of Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba, be the real Manjulika in this installment of the horror-comedy franchise? Hold on, here’s why we think so.

Starting with one of the frames of Dimri, where she is seen holding a lighter with flame. Her expression and gestures, of trying to warn someone, subtly hint at a possible psychotic illness that she has, and hence, she turns into Manjulika.

Additionally, one of the final scenes of the trailer, which sees Aryan as the prince of Rakhtghaat in an experiment to expel Manjulika, similar to the one carried out by Akshay Kumar’s Dr. Adi Shrivastav in the first film of the horror-comedy franchise.

However, in the very last scene, Dimri’s character is seen trying to stop Aaryan’s Rooh Baba, as he tries to escape from the palace, which portrays that she as Manjulika, is in a delusion that he will be marrying her.

While it can solely be the perception, it will be interesting to see how this mystery pans out once the film is released, on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

Apart from Aaryan, Balan and Dixit headlining the title, and young starlet Dimri as the former’s love interest, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmee directed the project and co-wrote it with Aakash Kaushik.