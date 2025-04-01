Previous govts should be held accountable for Balochistan situation: Defense Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, stated on Tuesday that previous governments should be held accountable for the ongoing situation in Balochistan.

He issued a resolute and unwavering commitment to bolster national security, prioritize public relief and intensify counter-terrorism efforts while greeting the nation on Eid.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, the minister stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have been reformed to tackle terrorism and will soon successfully conduct counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan.

In response to a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that the resources of Balochistan should not be limited to Quetta alone and that previous central governments should also be held accountable for the current situation in the province.

Muhammad Asif also assured that the federal government will extend its full support to the provincial government in Balochistan and fulfill all genuine demands of the province.

Responding to a query, Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that there will be no talks with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) due to their involvement in terrorist activities, killing innocent labourers.

Khawaja also expressed his admiration for the efforts of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Prime Minister towards the welfare of youngsters and the country.

The minister further hinted that the nation can expect good news regarding electricity after Eid.

Regarding the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, he said that the decision on his relief will be made by the courts, rather than the government.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident.

In a fiery address to the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif hit out at PTI for creating negative propaganda and proving themselves terrorist apologists. Despite protests from opposition members, the Speaker silenced them, allowing Asif to continue his speech.