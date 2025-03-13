Khawaja Asif slams PTI ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident, ARY News reported.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

In a fiery address to the National Assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif hit out at PTI for creating negative propaganda and proving themselves terrorist apologists. Despite protests from opposition members, the Speaker silenced them, allowing Asif to continue his speech.

Taking a swipe at former COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and General (retired) Faiz Hameed, Khawaja Asif accused them of supporting the return of militants.

“Those who were nurtured under martial law now question the sacrifices of our armed forces.”

He criticized PTI supporters for now fearing to speak against terrorism.

Khawaja Asif further accused PTI of disrespecting the martyrs and changing their political stance for personal gain.

He reminded the assembly that the ruling party had apologized for past mistakes, while PTI continued to adopt double standards.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan government’s commitment to completely eliminating terrorism.

Khawaja Asif praised the armed forces for their unparalleled efforts in combating terrorism, highlighting the successful operation that led to the rescue of hostages from the Jaffar Express attack.

On Wednesday, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced completion of operation and confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.