‘Singham Again’ beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ ahead of Box Office clash

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated Box Office clash of the franchise films, on Diwali 2024, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ has already surpassed Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

In the biggest Box Office clash of recent times, Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ are both scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Also Read: Salman Khan to NOT have Chulbul Pandey cameo in ‘Singham Again’

However, even before both the films face each other at the ticket windows next month, the horror-comedy has already lost one battle to the cop drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Per reports, despite scoring a massive deal of INR135 crores for the non-theatrical rights of the film, including digital, satellite and music rights, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is behind ‘Singham’ threequel, which sold its rights for over INR200 crores, with only the OTT rights of the title sold to Amazon Prime for INR130 crores.

With these numbers, it will be interesting to see which of the two titles wins the ultimate Box Office battle on Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri featuring in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest. The supporting cast of the film includes Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.