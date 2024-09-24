Salman Khan to NOT have Chulbul Pandey cameo in ‘Singham Again’

No, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will not feature as Chulbul Pandey, his popular cop character, in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

It was reported by Indian media earlier this week, that Salman Khan will star as his beloved Chulbul Pandey, in the next film of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ series. However, a source close to the actor has now dismissed the rumours, and the reason is rather surprising.

Reacting to the reports, a close friend of the ‘Tiger 3’ star said, “Where did that come from? Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Returns, sounds like someone’s idea of click-baiting.”

“There is absolutely no truth to it. Singham is far removed from Dabangg,” the person clarified.

Moreover, the source also divulged, “For now, Salman is done with Chulbul Pandey and Dabangg. He is not doing the fourth part of Dabangg unless he finds the right script and director. Prabhu Deva, who directed Dabangg 3, refused the offer to carry the franchise forward. So, where and why would Salman play Chulbul Pandey in someone else’s franchise? This is one of the funniest rumours in recent times.”

It is pertinent to note here that the original ‘Dabangg’ (2010) was written and directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap. Producer Arbaaz Khan took the baton from him to helm the sequel in 2012, whereas, ‘Dabangg 3’ (2019), was directed by Prabhu Deva, while Khan wrote the story himself.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’, the fifth film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, will feature all the characters of the franchise, essayed by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.

The title is scheduled for Diwali 2024 release.