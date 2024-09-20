Salman Khan serves legal notice to a news agency; demands apology

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has served a legal notice to a news agency, demanding an apology over allegations of underworld ties.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Salman Khan has taken a legal stand against the allegations in a news article published by an Indian news agency earlier this month, which claimed that the Bollywood star had ‘known connections’ with the network of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, called ‘D-Company’.

It is to be noted here that the published article referenced the statements of lawyer Amit Mishra, representing two individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, involved in the April firing incident near the ‘Tiger 3’ star’s Bandra residence, who claimed that his clients are facing threats from D-Company, due to its alleged ties with Khan.

In response to the claim, the Bollywood star has served a legal notice to the news agency, demanding a public apology from them and Mishra, along with the removal of the aforementioned article.

Khan denied the allegations stating that they are ‘unfounded, defamatory, and designed to tarnish his reputation’, built over many years.

“Our client denies all the allegations made by Mishra against him in the Impugned Article and states that the allegations therein are absolutely false, baseless, malicious, grossly defamatory, misleading, [and] damaging,” stated the legal notice through his attorneys. “The allegations made against him have no shred of truth and have been made with an intent to defame, malign and harm the reputation and goodwill of our client. This is nothing but a tactic to gather sympathy from the public at large, and to distract their attention from the matter at hand.”

Furthermore, Khan’s legal team demanded the publishing of an unconditional apology in major newspapers within 48 hours, alongside a request to retract the original article. “If you fail to comply with the aforesaid within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, our client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal and/or civil legal proceedings against you,” the notice mentioned.

Also Read: “Salman Khan used to climb pipes to come to my window.”

On the film front, Salman Khan is currently filming for his much-anticipated actioner, ‘Sikandar’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj. The AR Murugadoss directorial is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.