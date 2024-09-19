“Salman Khan used to climb pipes to come to my window.”

Former Bollywood actor and ex-girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan, Somy Ali claimed that he used to climb pipes to come to her room through the window.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Somy Ali claimed that her ex-boyfriend and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan would sneak into her two-bedroom apartment in Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh, while still in a relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, which eventually led to the end of their relationship.

“Salman used to climb the pipes and come to my room through my window,” she said.

Ali continued to recall an incident when they were caught by Bijlani while her wedding preparations with Khan were underway and invitation cards were printed. “Salman and I were sitting and talking in my room and Sangeeta walked in suddenly. She looked at Salman and said, ‘This is it. You have to make a choice,'” she shared.

Ali revealed that she later reached out to Bijlani to apologize for ‘breaking’ her marriage.

“I told her I was deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was a child then and I did not know what I was doing,” she recalled telling Bijlani, who later married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

Meanwhile, Ali and Khan’s eight-year-long relationship reportedly ended in 1999. They also shot a film together, titled ‘Buland’ in 1992, but it was never released.