Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali appeals to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Former Bollywood actor and ex-girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan, Somy Ali expressed her concern for the actor amid the recent house firing incident and appealed to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi not to harm him.

The recent firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house sent shockwaves across the Bollywood fraternity, including one of his ex-girlfriends, Somy Ali.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Ali spoke about the attack and expressed her concerns for the actor’s safety. Despite her ugly and much-public split with the Bollywood superstar, she said, “I won’t wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him.”

“No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shahrukh, or my neighbour. Nobody deserves what he is experiencing right now,” Ali added.

Although the celebrity maintained that she does not support hunting as a sport, Ali sided with Khan saying he was quite young in 1998, when he killed the black buck, hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community. “Taking someone’s life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court,” she explained.

“I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself,” she added.

Notably, Ali’s appeal came weeks after Lawrence Bishnoi’s shooters opened fire outside Khan’s Mumbai home.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

