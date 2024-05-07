Salman Khan house firing case: Crucial audio recording of accused unveiled

The crime branch has unearthed a crucial audio recording of the accused in the firing incident, outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Bandra house last month.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the crime branch of Mumbai police, investigating the April 14 firing case outside Salman Khan’s residence in the Galaxy Apartments of Bandra, has got their hands on an audio recording of the conversation between shooter Vicky Gupta and Anmol (brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), who claimed the responsibility of the attack and is also wanted in the case.

According to the crime branch sources, the audio recording was found on Gupta’s phone, seized during his arrest from Bhuj, Gujarat, with the second shooter, Sagar Pal. He can be heard urging Anmol to take care of him and his family, in case of arrest.

Quoting an official, the news publication reported, “In the audio tape, the accused can be heard urging Bishnoi to take care of them and their family in case of arrest. They seem to be scared, indicating they were not previously involved in any criminal activity before this incident.”

Moreover, the officials said that the death of Anuj Thapan (one of the arms suppliers in the case who died in police custody last week) is causing further challenges for the authorities to link the case with the Bishnoi brothers.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Notably, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.