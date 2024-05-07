Salman Khan house firing: Police arrests another accused of case

Another accused of the firing incident, outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house last month, has been arrested by Mumbai Police from Rajasthan, India.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the Mumbai police made the fifth arrest in the firing case outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment, Bandra, on April 14, from Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the accused, identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, provided money to the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta (who were earlier arrested from Bhuj, Gujarat) and helped them with the recce of Khan’s Bandra residence.

According to the details, the arrested accused is being brought to Mumbai and will be produced in the court with a demand for custody.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Notably, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.