Allu Arjun, Atlee join forces for ‘AA22’

South superstar Allu Arjun has confirmed collaborating with filmmaker Atlee for a VFX-driven film with a working title of ‘AA22.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Fans of the ‘Puspha 2’ star were treated to the announcement on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday on Tuesday.

“Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22,” Allu Arjun wrote in a post on X.

“Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures,” he added.

The confirmation was soon followed by a video showing the ‘Pushpa 2’ star and Atlee visiting Los Angeles, where they held discussions with leading special effects companies to map out the film’s ambitious visuals.

While details about the cast and storyline of ‘AA22’ are being kept under wraps, the duo’s meeting with the US special effects companies has sparked speculations about their plans for making the film a mass entertainer with cutting-edge visuals.​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Confirming the development of the project, Atlee revealed taking years to shape the screenplay for the film.

Read more: Allu Arjun replaced Salman Khan in Atlee’s film? The truth revealed!

“To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide,” he said in a statement.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s recent film “Pushpa 2” had a record-breaking run at the box office, having grossed around $210 million worldwide, making it the third highest Indian grosser of all time.