Osman Khalid Butt ‘sick’ of people asking his marriage plans

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt has expressed his frustration with people who keep asking him about his marriage plans.

In a recent interview with a prival media outlet, the ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor opened up on his love life and his plans for his future.

When asked about his marriage plans, Osman Khalid Butt said that he was not actively searching for a partner.

“I don’t want to get married because society is asking me to get married,” he said, referring to himself as a “non-conformist.”

The Pakistani actor hit back at people who keep asking questions about his marriage on social media.

“I’m actually quite sick of the question now, especially when people ask that on social media so much,” Osman Khalid Butt said.

The actor has, in the past, maintained that he had not given up on marriage and would take the plunge when he finds the ‘right one.’

“I don’t have such family values, neither do I have any pressure [from family] to just get married for the sake of it, because it is the right age,” the Pakistani actor said in an earlier interview.

In the same interview, the ‘Surkh Chandni’ star revealed that he came very close to getting married a couple of times in the past.

“But whatever happens is for the better. So yeah, the hunt [for a life partner] is on,” he added.