Osman Khalid Butt reveals his marriage plans

Actor, writer and choreographer Osman Khalid Butt opened up on his marriage plans and revealed if he has found the lucky girl.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview, heartthrob actor Osman Khalid Butt got candid about his personal life and disclosed if marriage is on the cards soon.

Speaking about the rumours mills regarding his marriage with actor Sidra Niazi, which was started back in 2021, after a series of pictures from an on-screen wedding went viral on social media, Butt divulged that a hunt for a suitable better half is on, and as soon as he’ll find a like-minded partner, with whom it will feel like ‘She’s the one’, he will get married.

“I don’t have such family values, neither do I have any pressure [from family] to just get married for the sake of it, because it is the right age,” Butt told the interviewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi)

The ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor also divulged that he came very close to getting married a couple of times in the past, and in an alternate timeline, he would have been a ‘father of 3-4 kids’ by now. “But whatever happens is for the better,” he added optimistically. “So yeah, the hunt [for a life partner] is on.”

Mariyam Nafees dated fellow actor Osman Khalid Butt?