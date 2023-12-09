Mariyam Nafees dated Osman Khalid Butt?

Actor Mariyam Nafees speaks up on having a dating history with close friend and fellow celebrity Osman Khalid Butt.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, regarding her wedding festivities, the ‘Jhooti’ actor was asked if she ever dated her close friend and co-star, Osman Khalid Butt, as per the social media buzz.

The follower also mentioned that their brain refused to accept this, to which, Nafees replied, “Your brain is right, bro!”

She added, “A girl and a guy even when they’re super close can have a platonic friendship.”

In the same session, the celebrity also revealed that Butt was one of the first few people to know about her marriage plan.

For the unversed, Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with producer Amaan Ahmed in March last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mariyam Nafees is set to return to TV screens with the most awaited project of the season ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, sharing the screen with A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, along with an ensemble supporting cast with the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

