Mariyam Nafees takes a trip to Melbourne with husband: See pictures

Actor Mariyam Nafees and her producer husband Amaan Ahmed flew to Melbourne, Australia, probably to celebrate their 5th anniversary.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor-host Mariyam Nafees, who marked five years of togetherness with her husband, Amaan Ahmed, earlier this month, is currently in the metropolitan of Australia, probably to celebrate #AmYam.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Jhooti’ actor posted a bunch of pictures of herself, posing in front of the graffiti art-filled wall in the city. “Livin’ in the free world of graffiti 🧩 Language of the street 🥁 Visual soundtrack of the city 🎭,” she wrote in the caption of the eight-picture gallery, which sees Nafees in a basic pair of cropped jeans, a white top and matching sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

The celebrity also gave photo credits to the ‘dandy man’ aka her husband, Ahmed.

Thousands of her fans including the showbiz fraternity on Gram showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with producer Amaan Ahmed in March last year, following a week-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

In one of their chat show outings, the duo revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon. Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

I didn’t want to get married: Mariyam Nafees speaks up about pressure