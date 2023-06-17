I didn’t want to get married: Mariyam Nafees speaks up about pressure

Actor Mariyam Nafees spoke about the marriage pressure from her family before she married her now-husband Amaan.

In a recent interview on a local news channel, the ‘Jhooti’ actor revealed that her mother started to get her marriage proposals when she was only 19 and had just completed school, but she turned down all of them.

“I’m sure this must be the case with every mother, so my mother wanted to get me married early, which I didn’t want,” Nafees recalled.

When asked about the reason for the same, the actor continued, “I didn’t want to get married because I was seeking a person with the same wavelength as mine.”

Speaking about her husband, Amaan Ahmed, she said, “When I married him, I knew his moral compass is right, so it was amazing working with him [in the production] as well because our fundamental values are co-aligned.”

It is pertinent to mention that actor Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with producer Amaan Ahmed in March last year, following a week-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat.

The duo, in one of their chat show outings, revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon. Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

