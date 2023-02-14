Mariyam Nafees’ new video with husband Amaan Ahmed goes viral

Mariyam Nafees felicitated Valentine’s Day wishes to celebrity husband Amaan Ahmed with a video.

Mariyam Nafees posted the video on Instagram. It showed them sharing a loving moment.

“To my forever Valentine,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the love, care, spice and everything nice. With you, most of my days don’t even feel real.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! 😘 I love you to the moon and back, and back to the moon again ♥️”

Earlier, Amaan Ahmed extended Valentine’s Day wishes to Mariyam Nafees through pictures.

Mariyam Nafees exchanged the rings with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in 2021. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony the following year.

The actor has an immense fanbase on social media platforms where she shares pictures and videos of herself and her family moments.

Here are some of the family pictures.

On the acting front, she has worked in the hit serial ‘Jhooti’.

