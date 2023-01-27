Mariyam Nafees’ latest pictures win hearts

Mariyam Nafees is one of the most sought celebrities thanks to her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Maryam Nafees earned fame with her impeccable acting in dramas and films. She is a prolific model and walked the ramp in fashion shows.

Moreover, she is a brand ambassador for cosmetics and beauty products.

Mariyam Nafees has an immense fanbase on social media platforms where she shares pictures and videos of herself, her family moments, outings and professional endeavours.

Recently, she captivated her admirers with her latest pictures. Her new pictures saw her in a white kurta shalwar with a dupatta.

There were pictures of her celebrity Amaan Ahmed in the collections.

It is not the first time that the celebrity has rocked eastern wear. Previously, the clicks of her in a red outfit spread like wildfire on Instagram.

Moreover, the celebrity has also flaunted her western glam with clicks in a black top.

On the acting front, she has worked in the hit serial ‘Jhooti‘.

Mariyam Nafees exchanged the rings with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in 2021. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony the following year.

