Mariyam Nafees shares pictures, videos of US trip

Actor Mariyam Nafees’ pictures and video of her trip to the United States are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures and videos showed her having the time of her life in San Francisco city of California state.

Mariyam Nafees, in the caption, wrote she fell in love with the city at first sight. The actor said she would return to the gorgeous city soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

Mariyam Nafees’ viral pictures and videos got thousands of likes from Instagram users. They came up with heartwarming comments to compliment her looks and visuals.

Mariyam Nafees, with millions of Instagram followers, is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media platforms.

Earlier, the actor shared a viral picture of her posing in a dashing sleeveless top on the interactive platform. Her social media post got thousands of likes from netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

In the caption, she wrote that she was in a “state of liberosis”.

The celebrity gives fans about her personal and professional happenings through clicks and clips. Earlier, she turned heads by sharing pictures of her in a pink three-piece suit.

Mariyam Nafees couple exchanged rings with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in 2021. They tied the knot in March last year.

