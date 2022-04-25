Mariyam Nafees shares ‘after-effects’ of marriage, pictures go viral

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees shared new pictures on the photo and video sharing application Instagram on Sunday.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mariyam Nafees – who has tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed recently – shared a two picture gallery of herself. “After-effect of marrying the right guy,” read the caption with candid clicks.
View this post on Instagram
The shared photos – which see the ‘Jhooti’ actor in a blush pink loungewear set as she laughed her out – have received thousands of hearts from Instagrammers within hours, while a number of fans adored the actor and send lovely compliments in the comments section.
It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exchanged rings last year in a close-knit affair, and after weeks-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat, the couple tied the knot on March 25 this year.
View this post on Instagram
Mariyam and Amaan (or as they like to call themself #AmYam) wrapped their grand wedding events on a sweet note as the two celebrated their Walima reception with the kids at an orphanage.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’, the duo revealed that they met on an ad shoot and hit it off soon. Mariyam added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.