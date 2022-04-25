Mariyam Nafees shares ‘after-effects’ of marriage, pictures go viral

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees shared new pictures on the photo and video sharing application Instagram on Sunday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mariyam Nafees – who has tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed recently – shared a two picture gallery of herself. “After-effect of marrying the right guy,” read the caption with candid clicks.

The shared photos – which see the ‘Jhooti’ actor in a blush pink loungewear set as she laughed her out – have received thousands of hearts from Instagrammers within hours, while a number of fans adored the actor and send lovely compliments in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exchanged rings last year in a close-knit affair, and after weeks-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat, the couple tied the knot on March 25 this year.

Mariyam and Amaan (or as they like to call themself #AmYam) wrapped their grand wedding events on a sweet note as the two celebrated their Walima reception with the kids at an orphanage.

Speaking to host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’, the duo revealed that they met on an ad shoot and hit it off soon. Mariyam added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

