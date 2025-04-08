WATCH: ‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer drops ahead of 2025 release

Predator: Killer of Killers trailer unveils the upcoming original animated action-adventure film set within the Predator universe. This highly anticipated film will premiere on Hulu on 6th June 2025.

Predator: Killer of Killers story centres around three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a brutal quest for vengeance, a ninja in feudal Japan who betrays his Samurai brother in a savage battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the skies to investigate a mysterious, otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

Though these warriors are formidable killers in their own right, they quickly find themselves as prey to a far more dangerous force the ultimate killer of killers.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Killer of Killers also features Josh Wassung from animation company The Third Floor as co-director.

The screenplay is written by Micho Robert Rutare, with the story penned by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas.

Read More: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer teases Ethan’s possible farewell

The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube serving as executive producers.

Similarly, the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise was finally released after its CinemaCon presentation last week as part of Paramount Pictures’ showcase.

Tom Cruise, as Ethan Hunt, is once again taking on the seemingly impossible mission, and the trailer hints that this could be the end of the road for the iconic character.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise faces even greater challenges than before. The trailer highlights the intense stakes, with Cruise’s character pushed to his limits as he battles impossible odds.

It’s a thrilling watch, full of action, as we see Tom Cruise run and leap into the heart-pounding scenes that have become the trademark of the Mission: Impossible franchise.