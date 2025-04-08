Madonna, Elton John bury hatchet after decades-long feud

US pop star Madonna has announced that she and British singer Elton John have “buried the hatchet” to end their decades-long feud.

The relationship between the two musicians soured in 2004 when Elton John accused Madonna of lip syncing.

“Since when has lip syncing been live? Anyone who lip syncs in public on stage when you pay £75 to see them should be shot,” he said when the US pop star was nominated in the Best Live Act category at the Q Awards.

While Madonna’s team denied that she did not sing live, Elton doubled down on his accusation in the following years.

In 2012, the British singer asserted that Madonna did not stand a “chance” of beating him to the Golden Globe for best original song.

Nonetheless, Madonna won the award and told reporters she hoped Elton John would “speak to me for the next couple of years”.

“He’s been known to get mad at me,” she added.

The two have now made peace after the US pop star revealed going to ‘confront’ Elton following his performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“The first thing out of his mouth was ‘forgive me’, and the wall between us fell down. Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

She added, “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.”

Madonna also suggested that the two musicians might collaborate for an album in the future.

“He told me [he] had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate,” she wrote.

Following her post, Elton John thanked Madonna for forgiving him for his past comments.

The British singer admitted feeling bad due to what he had said about the US pop star over the years.

“I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment,” he wrote in a comment on her Instagram post.