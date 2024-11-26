Elton John, 77, lost vision in right eye

Music maestro Sir Elton John, 77, revealed he has lost the vision in his right eye after suffering an infection this July.

In a health update shared during a recent interview, veteran musician Sir Elton John disclosed that he has lost sight of his right eye, due to an infection he sustained while spending his summer time in the South of France.

“It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” he said on Monday.

When asked about his next album, the veteran said it had ‘been a while’ since he has ‘done anything’. “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment … going into the studio and recording, I don’t know,” he added.

Moreover, the veteran also mentioned that his ‘left eye is not the greatest’, due to which he has not been able to read lyrics or watch anything, however, he asserted that he’s ‘taking the initiative to try and get it better’.

It is pertinent to note here that the EGOT winner shared in an Instagram post in September that he had contracted an infection in his eye, due to which he is ‘left with only limited vision in one eye’. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the veteran had noted.