Elton John, 76, hospitalized after slip at France home

Music maestro Sir Elton John, is reportedly back home, after spending a night in hospital, when he fell at his villa in Nice, France.

As reported exclusively by a British broadcaster, Sir Elton John, 76, was rushed to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco yesterday, after he fell at his home in Southern France, where he was treated for minor injuries, confirmed his rep.

He was admitted ‘following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France’, his spokesman confirmed to the outlet. “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” he said. Reportedly, the British music legend has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons, after retirement from live touring earlier this year, when he performed a career-spanning headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in June.

He has had one of the most glittering careers in show business, selling more than 300 million records worldwide, winning every industry award and raising millions of pounds for the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

