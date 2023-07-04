Shahrukh Khan undergoes surgery in US after on-set accident: Reports

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan reportedly met with an accident during a shoot in Los Angeles.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Shahrukh Khan met with an accident earlier this week while shooting for one of his projects in LA and underwent surgery.

As informed by a source close to the actor to the Indian media, Khan was filming in the US, when he ended up hurting his nose and started bleeding. He was immediately rushed to a hospital.

“His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose,” the source detailed.

He is now back in India and is recuperating at home.

No statement from the Bollywood celeb, nor his team or family was issued regarding the accident.

In other news, Khan recently marked 31 years of his reign in Bollywood cinema, since his debut film ‘Deewana’ came out.