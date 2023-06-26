Shahrukh Khan to have cameo in daughter Suhana’s debut movie?

The father-daughter duo, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and upcoming actor Suhana Khan are said to be gearing up for their debut collaboration.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, Shahrukh Khan and his only daughter will join hands for the latter’s theatrical debut. However, the ‘Pathaan’ star is unlikely to play a lead role in the film, and is expected to have a ‘Dear Zindagi’ – like extended cameo with his girl.

While the young star kid is set for her Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ remake, the film will have a direct-to-digital release. Hence, Suhana is expected to make her theatrical debut next year with the project produced by his father, who is also backing the debut directorial web series of eldest son Aryan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

According to details, Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will produce the yet-untitled project along with Marflix Pictures of filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame), and the pre-production works on it have already begun. The name of the director is kept under the wrap.

Speaking about the casting of Suhana in her father’s production, a source close to the development told the publication, “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.”

Reportedly, Khan is expected to commence the project after wrapping up the shoot of ‘Dunki’ sometime next month.

Meanwhile, the debut film of Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix title ‘The Archies’, co-starring debutante star kids, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), will premiere on the streaming platform, in November this year.

‘Agriculturalist’ Suhana Khan buys land worth crores