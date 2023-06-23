‘Agriculturalist’ Suhana Khan buys land worth crores

Star kid Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan made a huge investment in farmland before her Bollywood debut.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Suhana Khan, 23, who is set for her Bollywood debut soon, has bought farmland worth INR12.91 crore in Thal village in Alibaug, India, as an ‘agriculturalist’.

According to the details, the transaction, registered on June 1, showed that 1.5-acre agricultural land with 2218 sq ft of structures was purchased by Suhana from three sisters who inherited the land from their parents. A stamp duty of INR77.46 lacs was signed by her.

The property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, on which her grandmother Savita Chhibber and aunt Namita Chhibber are directors.

For the unversed, the Bollywood superstar also owns a sea-facing lavish property in the same village, which is located a 12-minute drive from Alibaug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the second born and the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, Suhana is set for her cinema debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies’.

The Indian adaptation of the comic book classic, also marking the debut of two more star kids, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), is coming soon on the streaming platform Netflix.

