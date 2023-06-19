‘Nepotism in a picture’: Netizens react to Alia Bhatt, ‘Archies’ stars’ pictures

Bollywood star kids including A-list actor Alia Bhatt and debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda got trolled on social media.

The fifth edition of the TUDUM Festival, the annual fan event of streaming giant Netflix held over the past weekend, June 16-18 in Sau Paulo, Brazil. The global pop culture event hosted a bunch of actors and influencers from India this year, including the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star and the upcoming actors, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Alia Bhatt was there for the trailer launch of her debut Hollywood title, the spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, the star kids, Suhana [daughter of Shahrukh Khan], Khushi [daughter of Sridevi] and Agastya [grandson of Amitabh Bachchan] attended the festival for their debut film, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ adaptation, expected to premiere on the streaming portal soon.

All these actors from India posed for a picture together at the event, which was shared on social media by Netflix India, with the caption, “You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand (moon) and sitaare (stars) in the frame.”

For the unversed, it was in reference to Bhatt’s nick from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai’, whereas, the upcoming actors were named as stars (sitaare) of Akhtar.

Reacting to the two-picture gallery, a social user roasted, “If nepotism had a picture,” while another reiterated, “Senior nepo and junior nepo in Netflix.”

“She [Bhatt] is Nepo Queen who got movies on platter just like them [cast of ‘The Archies’]. I hope people really boycott this like they mean it. Look how hard they trying,” one of the comments urged on the same post.

“After a long time we are seeing a bunch of talentless, bellow average ppl,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.

