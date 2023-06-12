Welcome to Riverdale: Netflix drops new posters of ‘The Archies’

Streaming giant Netflix dropped a fresh poster of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book classic ‘The Archies’.

A day after Netflix India posted a flyer to invite followers to like the freshly created Instagram page of ‘The Archies’, a new poster of the Indian adaptation debuted on social media on Monday morning, featuring the star cast of the film in their retro getups.

“Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat,” director Zoya Akhtar captioned the post on the social site as she introduced to the world her version of the ‘Archies’ gang.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look at the hotly-anticipated live-action musical in May last year with a group poster and an old-school yet quirky teaser featuring the Gen Z actors.

The live-action musical set in 1960s India is written by Ayesha Devitre known for her work on the comedy-drama ‘Kapoor & Sons’ while the prolific filmmaker Akhtar helmed it. Reema Kagti is the producer of the movie with the latter.

The Indian representation of the comic book classic will mark the debut of three star kids, Suhana Khan (daughter of Shahrukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), along with young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina.

The film is coming soon on the streaming platform Netflix.