Suhana Khan is dating ‘The Archies’ co-star Agastya Nanda?

The latest couple in the Tinsel Town are ‘The Archies’ co-stars and celebrity kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the latest celebrity couple is Suhana, the only daughter of King Khan, and Agastya, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Citing the sources close to the actors, an Indian tabloid exclusively reported that Khan accompanied Nanda to the Christmas brunch of the latter’s paternal family as his partner. “Agastya [Nanda] introduced Suhana [Khan] as his partner to all the family members,” the person said.

Reportedly, the sparks between the two started during the filming of their debut title. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond,” the insider told the publication.

“While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022.”

The said person also mentioned that Shweta Bachchan [Agastya’s mom] ‘loves’ Suhana and ‘approves of the relationship’.

About ‘The Archies’, the Indian adaptation of the comic book classic, set in the 1960s, will drop on the streaming portal Netflix this year. The streaming giant unveiled the first look of the film in May 2022.

Zoya Akhtar is a ‘little nervous’ for ‘The Archies’

Prolific director Zoya Akhtar has helmed the direction, while, Reema Kagti is the producer of the movie with the former. Ayesha Devitre has penned the script.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of three of the star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Apart from the trio, young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina, will play pivotal roles in the movie.

