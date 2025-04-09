Britney Spears calls it quits with boyfriend Richard Soliz for second time

Pop star Britney Spears has ended her relationship with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for the second time in a year.

The 43-year-old singer reportedly broke up with Paul around Valentine’s Day after a brief reconciliation, sources close to the couple told an international media outlet.

Britney and Paul first met in 2023 when he was working as her housekeeper. They had a “short fling” before rekindling their romance later that year. However, their relationship has been tumultuous, with a notable incident at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles where Britney injured her ankle during a physical altercation with Paul.

The couple initially split in July 2024, with Britney announcing she was single after questioning Paul’s behavior during a paparazzi interaction. However, they briefly reconciled in February 2025, only to break up again.

Paul has removed his belongings from Britney’s Los Angeles home, where they lived together. Sources say this time the breakup might be permanent, but the couple’s history suggests otherwise.

On the other hand, actor-singer Selena Gomez is leading the casting rumours for the Britney Spears biopic, with the pop star’s vote reportedly for her as well.

With Britney Spears’ biopic, based on her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, officially in the works, with American filmmaker Jon M. Chu at the helm, Hollywood is currently buzzing with the casting for an appropriate person to essay the Princess of Pop on screen.

While Spears is playing a key role in bringing her life story to screen, reports suggest that she is also ‘very involved’ in the casting process and is quite inclined towards two A-listers to play her on screen.

These two stars include Disney alum, Selena Gomez, and ‘Black Swan’ actor Natalie Portman, while some of the fans’ picks include Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae and Tate McRae.