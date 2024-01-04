14.9 C
Britney Spears talks about her future in music industry

US singer Britney Spears addressed the rumours of her making a comeback in the music industry.

The ‘Baby One More Time‘ singer released a duet ‘Hold Me Closer‘ with Sir Elton John in August 2022. It was her first song after being released from a conservatorship that controlled nearly her entire life.

Moreover, it also marked the end of her six-year hiatus from the music industry. 

Following the release, her fans asked her to make a full-fledged return. Moreover, the reports of her collaborating with renowned artists Julia Michaels and Charli XCX for new content was making rounds on social media. 

The singer refuted the reports by terming them “trash”, adding that she has bid farewell to the music industry forever. 

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!!!” 

