The Agneepath moment that left Amitabh Bachchan embarrassed!

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s greatest actors, has worked on many unforgettable films, but some of his best stories come from behind the scenes. One such moment happened during the making of Agneepath

Agneepath, a film that initially struggled at the box office but later became a cult classic. Director Vikram Bhatt, who was an associate director on Agneepath, recently shared an amusing incident involving Amitabh Bachchan that left everyone in splits.

Vikram Bhatt recalled a particular fight scene where Amitabh’s character kept punching an already dead man. The actors nearby were supposed to stop him, but something unexpected happened.

Since multiple cameras were rolling and making loud noises, Amitabh, deeply immersed in the scene, accidentally swore on camera.

Mukul Anand, the director, approved the shot, but the actors around Amitabh Bachchan were momentarily shocked.

Vikram Bhatt, noticing the slip-up, mentioned it to Mukul Anand, who assured him that they would dub over it later.

However, during the film’s trial screening, Amitabh Bachchan reminded Vikram Bhatt to ensure that the dialogue was removed before his family watched the film.

Unfortunately, in the midst of all the work, Vikram Bhatt forgot to take it out.

As the scene played, Big B turned to him and jokingly declared, “Vicky, you are fired!” While everyone laughed, Vikram Bhatt quickly apologized, and Amitabh Bachchan, ever the gentleman, simply smiled and said, “It’s okay.”

Years later, Vikram Bhatt had the privilege of working with Amitabh Bachchan again in Aetbaar (2004).

Speaking about his experience, he described Amitabh Bachchan as a dream to direct.

“Working with Amit ji is like driving an automatic car—you don’t have to do anything. He is always prepared, knows his dialogues perfectly, and delivers flawlessly,” Vikram Bhatt shared.

Despite the ups and downs of Agneepath, the film remains one of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic roles, and stories like these only add to its legendary status.