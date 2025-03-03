Why is Amitabh Bachchan questioning his own performances?

Bollywood’s legendary star Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire millions with his dedication to his craft, even as he faces the challenges that come with age.

The 82-year-old icon recently reflected on the struggles of memorising dialogues and the pressures of delivering flawless performances.

Despite his decades-long career, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he sometimes finds himself making late-night calls to directors, asking for another chance to perfect his scenes.

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his relentless work ethic, shared his thoughts on the evolving nature of his profession.

In his blog, he revealed that while discussions about the film industry frequently arise in his meetings, he remains focused solely on his acting.

He confessed that aspects like production, marketing, and costs feel unfamiliar to him. For him, the primary concern is whether he can still do justice to the roles he takes on.

The veteran actor also touched upon the inevitable challenges of aging, explaining that memorising lines is just one of many hurdles.

Amitabh Bachchan emphasised that several age-related factors must be managed in order to maintain his performance standards.

He candidly admitted that after filming, he often revisits his work and notices errors, leading him to reach out to directors for a second chance at improving his delivery.

Even at this stage of his illustrious career, Amitabh Bachchan remains committed to excellence. His candid revelations offer a glimpse into the dedication and perseverance that have made him one of the most respected actors in the industry.

Earlier, Indian businessman Nikhil Nanda, son-in-law of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was accused of fraud and abetment to suicide in a new FIR.

As reported by Indian media, a case was filed against Nikhil Nanda, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, accusing the Indian tycoon of pressuring businessman Jitendra Singh, leading him to commit suicide.