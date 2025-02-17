Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law accused of fraud, abetment to suicide

Indian businessman Nikhil Nanda, son-in-law of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has been accused of fraud and abetment to suicide in a new FIR.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, a case has been filed against Nikhil Nanda, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, accusing the Indian tycoon of pressuring businessman Jitendra Singh, leading him to commit suicide.

According to the details, Nanda and several of his company’s (Escorts Kubota) employees pressured Singh to meet the sales targets, while he struggled to manage his tractor dealership business alone due to the imprisonment of his business partner Lalla Babu in Dataganj.

Despite his continued best efforts to meet the targets, Singh reportedly failed to do so and was allegedly threatened by Nanda and his employees, with the revocation of his dealership license, which eventually led to his tragic death.

A case has been registered against Nanda and his employees, accusing all the parties of fraud, intimidation and abetment to suicide.

The company is yet to release any statement on the matter.

Also Read: “Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth cannot act”

It is pertinent to mention here that Nikhil Nanda, grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, is the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of an Indian multinational engineering conglomerate.

He has been married to Shweta, the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, since 1997. The couple shares two children, entrepreneur Navya Naveli and rising actor Agastya Nanda. While there had been rumours of their separation, neither of the two have confirmed or denied the speculations.