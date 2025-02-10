“Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth cannot act”

Indian film actor Alencier Ley Lopez, who shared the screen with megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, in last year’s Tamil actioner ‘Vettaiyan’, believes that both the veteran actors ‘cannot act’.

The two living legends of India, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are undoubtedly the most celebrated film stars of the country. 33 years since the two veterans last shared the screen, they starred together last year, in filmmaker T. J. Gnanavel’s action drama ‘Vettaiyan’, also featuring Alencier Ley Lopez in a tiny role.

Months after the film came out, Lopez, best known for his work in Malayalam films, has now stirred a controversy with his recent remarks on the two cinema icons.

Speaking about the casting and filming of the movie, he said during a recent media interaction, “I was sent a flight ticket to Mumbai and they gave me accommodation at a five-star hotel. I just had to sit there as a judge for one shot and opposite me, on either side were Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajinikanth sir.”

“During my pre-degree days, I have seen Rajini sir stopping the whirring blades of a helicopter with his bare teeth. So, I wanted to see how he acts in front of the camera,” he added. “During the Vettaiyan shoot, I saw him perform his stylised form of acting, his body language and walking out of the courtroom. Then, Amitabh Bachchan would roar like a lion, and I have to act shocked after all this.”

“I realised I couldn’t compete with them because I didn’t know enough stylised acting nor do I have a deep baritone. All I can do is perform in films made by the likes of Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal and Rajeev Ravi,” Lopez maintained.

In the end, he claimed, “Also, I realised that they cannot act.”

Notably, Gnanavel’s ‘Vettaiyan’, co-starring Bachchan and Rajinikanth, along with Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil, came out last October. The title opened to mixed reviews from critics and also underperformed at the Box Office.