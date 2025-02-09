“Time To Go?” Amitabh Bachchan’s mysterious message leaves fans stunned

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s recent cryptic post on social media has left his fans both concerned and confused.

The veteran actor, known for his regular engagement with fans on X, shared a brief and mysterious message that has sparked a wave of reactions from his followers.

On Friday, February 7, Amitabh Bachchan posted, “T 5281 – time to go…,” which immediately raised eyebrows.

Fans flooded the comments section with questions and expressions of worry. One user commented, “Where?” while another asked, “Kya ho gaya Sir?” A fan shared their concern saying, “Aisa mat bola kariye Bhai,” and another added, “Sir ji kya likh rahe aap matlab??? 😭😭🥲🥲 Aisa mat kaha karo aap toh mahanayak hai.”

Some followers reassured him with messages like, “Not yet, sir” and “What is happening?”

Despite the worry over his post, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has recently been in a celebratory mood. Just days before this mysterious update, he shared an emotional post on his blog to mark his son Abhishek Bachchan’s 49th birthday.

In a heartfelt tribute, Amitabh posted a throwback photo from the day Abhishek was born, featuring a young Amitabh surrounded by nurses in the maternity ward, with newborn Abhishek in an incubator.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep his fans entertained. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a show he has led since its inception in 2000, with the exception of its third season.

Additionally, Amitabh is set to begin shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will play the character Ashwatthama. He also has the Indian remake of The Intern, where he will star alongside Deepika Padukone.

While his cryptic post left fans in suspense, Amitabh Bachchan remains as active as ever in both his personal and professional life, constantly engaging with his followers and sharing moments that make headlines.