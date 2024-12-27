Amitabh Bachchan does not want to be compared to Allu Arjun

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan confessed he’s a huge fan of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, however, asked their admirers to not compare the two.

During the latest episode of his 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 16, Amitabh Bachchan set the record straight that he does not like the comparisons with the 'Pushpa' star.

Speaking to a resident of Kolkata, who mentioned that she is a fan of both the actors and highlighted the similarities between the acting styles of Allu Arjun and Big B, the latter admitted that he himself is a fan of the South Indian megastar.

“Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artist, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his,” he said.

“Recently, his movie was released (Pushpa 2: The Rule), and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch it,” he added and maintained, “But don’t compare me to him.”

In response, their common fan insisted, “When you perform comedy scenes, both of you bite your collar and blink your eyes. There’s another similarity between you two – both of your voices have a certain richness.”

“Meeting you has fulfilled my dream; now I just need to meet Allu Arjun,” she expressed.

It is worth noting here that the Arjun-led sequel of the crime actioner, ‘Pushpa 2’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, was released on December 5. The title has so far earned more than INR1700 crores in its worldwide ticket sales.