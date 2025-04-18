‘Jaat’ makers remove controversial scene amid backlash

The makers of ‘Jaat,’ headlined by Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, have removed a controversial scene from the film after facing backlash.

The film, which became a hit at the box office, landed in controversy when a police complaint was filed against the makers and actors over a scene which reportedly hurt the Christian community’s sentiments.

The complaint, filed at the Sadar Police Station, alleged that ‘Jaat’ features scenes that disrespect Christian religious practices.

According to the complainant, the Bollywood film also includes a dialogue which may incite those who oppose Christianity to target churches.

Following the immense backlash, ‘Jaat’ makers have announced removing the scene from the film while also issuing an apology to the Christian community.

“To whomsoever it may concern, there has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect,” the makers said in a statement.

It added, “Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.”

‘Jaat,’ released on April 10, marked the return of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on the big screen after his blockbuster film ‘Gadar 2’ in 2023.

The film was declared a hit after it earned over INR65 crore at the Indian box office.

It is to be noted that Sunny Deol has confirmed plans to develop a sequel to the film.

Following the box office success of the film, the Bollywood actor announced reuniting with director Gopichand Malineni for ‘Jaat 2.’

“#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post which included a poster of the upcoming film.