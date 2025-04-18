Watch Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry from Abir Gulaal song

In the much-awaited Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since their first teaser dropped.

With fans eagerly awaiting the duo’s big screen reunion, the release of their fun, flirty dance number Angreji Rangrasiya has only heightened the excitement.

The track gives us a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between Fawad and Vaani, leaving everyone hooked and wanting more.

In the song, Fawad Khan can’t seem to take his eyes off Vaani Kapoor as she effortlessly steals the show with her dance moves.

Vaani Kapoor enters the event on her two-wheeler, dressed in a leather jacket and helmet, only to change into a stunning mustard yellow ghagra choli once inside. As the music picks up, she joins the dancers and captivates everyone with her energetic performance.

Fawad Khan, who is completely smitten by her, can’t keep his gaze off her as she owns the dance floor. His intense yet subtle expressions add to the magic of the moment.

The song, helmed by Amit Trivedi, Chotu Khan, and Akanksha Sethi, pairs soulful Rajasthani folk beats with upbeat dance tunes, setting the perfect mood for the couple’s playful interaction.

The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with fans showering the duo with love.

One fan praised Fawad’s unmatched screen presence, while another commented, “Excited to see her chemistry with Fawad 🔥.”

Many also noted how Angreji Rangrasiya showcases a new side of Vaani Kapoor, and her dance moves are already being hailed as a highlight of the film.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film follows two wounded souls finding healing and love unexpectedly.

Read More: Fawad Khan’s Indian project gets a teaser

Produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is slated to hit theaters on May 9, 2025, promising a blend of laughter, romance, and tender moments. Fans are buzzing about Fawad’s comeback after eight years.