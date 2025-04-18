Star Wars universe expands with Ryan Gosling at the helm

Ryan Gosling is stepping into the galaxy far, far away. The popular actor has officially been announced as the lead in Star Wars: Starfighter, a brand-new adventure in the Star Wars universe.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy and takes place five years after The Rise of Skywalker, released in 2019.

Ryan Gosling appeared on stage alongside director Shawn Levy at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, where they shared exciting details about the project.

Gosling described Star Wars: Starfighter as “a great story with original characters, full of heart and adventure.” He also added, “There’s no better director for this than Shawn.”

This new film is not a sequel or prequel—it’s a fresh, stand-alone story set outside the main Luke Skywalker storyline.

Ryan Gosling’s involvement has already brought huge excitement to fans worldwide. He praised the film’s script, written by Jonathan Tropper, who has been working on it for the past two years.

Star Wars: Starfighter will begin filming this autumn and is set to release in cinemas on 28 May 2027.

Ryan Gosling said he’s thrilled to be part of something so special, calling it “an unforgettable journey” and saying the role is one he couldn’t pass up.

While other Star Wars films are also in the works, including one with Daisy Ridley and another by James Mangold, Gosling’s Starfighter is moving ahead quickly and is one of Disney’s top priorities.

Ryan Gosling continues to prove his star power, and fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the Star Wars universe in this exciting new chapter.

Earlier, in November 2024, a new ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy was officially in the works with ‘Rebels’ co-creator Simon Kinberg on board to write and co-produce the titles.

As reported by foreign media, the next ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy, written by Simon Kinberg, is currently in the early stages of development at the Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm, revealed a source close to the development on Thursday.