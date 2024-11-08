A new ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy in development

A new ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy is officially in the works with ‘Rebels’ co-creator Simon Kinberg on board to write and co-produce the titles.

As reported by foreign media, the next ‘Star Wars’ film trilogy, written by Simon Kinberg, is currently in the early stages of development at the Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm, revealed a source close to the development on Thursday.

According to the details, Kinberg also co-produces the trio with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Notably, the trilogy will be the first big-screen release in the space opera franchise, since ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, the ninth episode in the main ‘Star Wars’ film series ‘The Skywalker Saga’ and the final film of the sequel trilogy, was released in theatres in December 2019.

However, the insider shared that the trio will start with a fresh story and is not connected to ‘The Skywalker Saga’. However, more details regarding the plot and timeline of the next titles were not revealed.

Also Read: Daisy Ridley’s ‘Star Wars’ film faces major setback