Daisy Ridley’s ‘Star Wars’ film faces major setback

The highly-anticipated “Star Wars” film starring Hollywood actress Daisy Ridley has faced a major setback as the screenwriter has departed the project.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight has departed the film set to follow Daisy Ridley’s Rey after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, according to a report by Variety.

Knight replaced original screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson in March 2023, however, his departure is likely to delay production until 2025.

Meanwhile, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still set to make her feature debut by directing the film.

It is worth mentioning here that Steven Knight has recently written the screenplay for the upcoming Maria Callas biopic “Maria” with Angelina Jolie.

He is also set for a feature film adaptation of his popular series ‘Peaky Blinders’ with Hollywood star Cillian Murphy.

Read more: New ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ films revealed at Disney event

Disney is set to premiere the next ‘Star Wars’ movie, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” in May 2026 while the studio also has scheduled two more ‘Star Wars’ titles for December 2026 and December 2027.

Both of the movies’ titles have not been confirmed by Disney.

Daisy Ridley, 32, shot to fame with her starring role in the previous ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, which ended in 2019 with ‘Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’.

Months earlier, the Hollywood actress revealed that she was diagnosed last year with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid.

According to Ridley, she has previously struggled with endometriosis and polycystic ovaries, however, she felt exceptionally fatigued and irritable after filming the thriller ‘Magpie’ in 2023.

She said she initially dismissed her symptoms, which also included weight loss and hand tremors, to the role’s intensity.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she said.

But discussing the symptoms with her doctor ultimately led to Daisy Ridley being diagnosed with Graves’ disease.