Allu Arjun, ‘Pushpa’ makers announce Rs 20mln for stampede victim’s family

Actor Allu Arjun and the makers of ‘Pushpa’ announced a financial aid of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film’s screening on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Indian Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun will contribute Rs 1 crore, while the Pushpa production company, Mytri Movie Makers, and the film’s director, Sukumar, will each donate Rs 50 lakh to support the family.

Allu Arjun’s father and veteran producer Allu Aravind visited a private hospital where a boy injured in the stampede is undergoing treatment. He expressed relief after speaking to the doctors, who informed them that the boy is recovering and can now breathe on his own.

Earlier, security at South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s house stepped up as all six accused of the attack were granted bail by the Hyderabad court.

In the recent development, all six of them were granted bail by the Hyderabad court, following which, security has been beefed up at the actor’s home in Telangana’s capital.

The attack at Arjun’s home has also led to a political slugfest in India, with BJP alleging the link between the attackers and CM Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal assembly constituency, based on some photos.

Notably, CM Reddy has previously condemned the attack at the actor’s residence. He directed the DGP and commissioner of police to be strict in maintaining law and order.

For the unversed, Arjun’s surprise visit to the screening event earlier this month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede.

During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital.