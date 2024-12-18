Allu Arjun’s father visits ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede victim

South superstar Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind paid a visit to the boy who was injured during a stampede at a ‘Pushpa 2’ screening earlier this month.

A woman had died and her son injured in a chaos which erupted after Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad which was screening ‘Pushpa 2’ on December 4.

Following the tragic incident, the South superstar was arrested along with the theatre owner for failing to take precautionary measures.

While Allu Arjun was later released on bail, social media users blasted him for failing to visit the injured boy in the hospital.

Now, his father Allu Aravind visited the hospitalised victim, while providing the reason for his son’s absence during the visit.

“I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer. We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy,” Aravind said after visiting the hospital.

According to Aravind, the ‘Pushpa 2’ star did not visit the injured boy as his legal team and hospital staff advised him against it.

“Many people wonder why Allu Arjun hasn’t visited the hospital yet. He wanted to visit them the day after the stampede. However, the hospital authorities asked them to stay put for safety reasons. It’s the same day a case was filed against him,” said Aravind.

“Our legal team also advised Bunny not to go to the hospital or meet the parents. I have taken permission from the authorities to visit the boy today because he felt bad he couldn’t visit them. I thank CM Revanth Reddy, the police and the hospital authorities for agreeing,” he added.